After a seven-year absence, having hunkered down following his European Crisis commentary success, Mr. Panos - the Greek 'Borat' - explains (with his ubiquitously shocking sense of reality) just what the Chinese are up to... a three-phase plot to dominate the world.

Phase 1 is simple: "make lots of people..."

"...to have enough to run the world... they're not sexy people so government ordered them to..."

And now Mr. Panos explains Phase 2: "make everything for the world."

"Hey America, what you need? You need toys? ... we will be Santa...The North Pole is in Wuhan."

Phase 3 to follow...

Remember, under the code of the CCP, the morality of an act is determined by whether it advances or retards the goals of the regime: expansion, conquest and domination...