FAA Lifts Brief Virus-Related Suspension Of Flights To New York Area

Update 2: The FAA said it has lifted its brief virus-related suspension of flights to NYC-area, Philadelphia airports.

Update: the FAA said it is suspending flights to NYC-area and Philadelphia airports because of virus-related staffing issues. There was some good news though: Newark (EWR) airport announced that flights have resumed.

As if New York didn't have enough troubles with hundreds of new infections every hour, moments ago NYC Air Traffic Control declared a "ground stop" at all New York area airports including JFK, LGA and EWR, meaning all departures are now suspended indefinitely.

BREAKING: Ground stop now in effect — all departures stopped — for JFK, LGA, EWR due to positive covid-19 tests. Other regional airspace sectors halted through key “gates” through NY air traffic areas. -Sources — Jon Ostrower (@jonostrower) March 21, 2020

Official guidance and notification from FAA. “Staffing issues” at NYC Air Traffic Control Center. https://t.co/l1E2tWYHU4 pic.twitter.com/i2BwTGFoZl — Jon Ostrower (@jonostrower) March 21, 2020

“There are no ATC services available at this time from NY Center.” https://t.co/0wXwTE3SLo — Jon Ostrower (@jonostrower) March 21, 2020

While it is unclear how long the ground stop will last, moments ago there was as report that a TSA officer at Dulles Airport also tested positive, so it may be only a matter of time before the ground halt moves to the nation's capital.