FAA Lifts Brief Virus-Related Suspension Of Flights To New York Area

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 03/21/2020 - 14:15

Update 2: The FAA said it has lifted its brief virus-related suspension of flights to NYC-area, Philadelphia airports.

Update: the FAA said it is suspending flights to NYC-area and Philadelphia airports because of virus-related staffing issues. There was some good news though: Newark (EWR) airport announced that flights have resumed.

As if New York didn't have enough troubles with hundreds of new infections every hour, moments ago NYC Air Traffic Control declared a "ground stop" at all New York area airports including JFK, LGA and EWR, meaning all departures are now suspended indefinitely.

While it is unclear how long the ground stop will last, moments ago there was as report that a TSA officer at Dulles Airport also tested positive, so it may be only a matter of time before the ground halt moves to the nation's capital.