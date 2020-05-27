"Half Your Crew's Not Wearing Masks!" MSNBC Suffers Shaming-Fail After Vacationer Mocks Reporter

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/27/2020 - 18:25

An MSNBC camera crew was called out for not wearing a mask while filming a Memorial Day segment over the network's faux-outrage over people not wearing masks.

Journalist Cal Perry was reporting from Lake Geneva, Wisconsin where businesses have reopened after the coronavirus lockdown. As Perry attempted to call out a passer-by as an example of all the people without masks, the man fired back: "Including the cameraman!," adding "Half your crew's not wearing masks!"

According to the Daily Mail, the unidentified man's video went viral on social media - which shows Perry breaking social distancing rules to touch the arm of his cameraman and get him to turn around.

Meanwhile over at CNN:

CNN's Gary Tuchman removes mask after filming segment for this report.

 