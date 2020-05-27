"Half Your Crew's Not Wearing Masks!" MSNBC Suffers Shaming-Fail After Vacationer Mocks Reporter

An MSNBC camera crew was called out for not wearing a mask while filming a Memorial Day segment over the network's faux-outrage over people not wearing masks.

Journalist Cal Perry was reporting from Lake Geneva, Wisconsin where businesses have reopened after the coronavirus lockdown. As Perry attempted to call out a passer-by as an example of all the people without masks, the man fired back: "Including the cameraman!," adding "Half your crew's not wearing masks!"

You asked for it! Gotta love Cal Perry reach out and touch the cameraman who is not wearing a mask and is not social distancing...and who also touched his face. Breaking ALL the rules! pic.twitter.com/5UGQHTmNOX — Deana921 (@Deana921) May 26, 2020

According to the Daily Mail, the unidentified man's video went viral on social media - which shows Perry breaking social distancing rules to touch the arm of his cameraman and get him to turn around.

