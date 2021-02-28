Hedge Fund CIO: "The Fed Will Never Again Cause A Market Collapse: The Next Crash Catalyst Will Be Trivial, Stupid"

By Eric Peters, CIO of One River Asset Management

“My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago,” tweeted Lady Gaga, the nation reverting to normal, images of the capitol insurrection, the horned Shaman, receding into the depths of our collective humiliation.

“I will pay $500,000 for their safe return,” offered Gaga, no questions asked, returning America to a more innocent time of price inflation and armed dog snatchings. Apparently, these things are on the rise after a year of lonely lockdowns.

You see, handing out cash is rather easy, but you can’t print puppies. So their price quite naturally jumped. And for all the focus on the rising price of long-duration assets in a world of perpetually low interest rates, the market for adorably-ugly French bulldogs has been in a low growl. The imbalance rising, a Minsky moment approaching.

So no sooner had Gaga’s heroic dogwalker taken a bullet to the chest in defense of her pugnacious short-duration assets, then US real rates began a dramatic rise. “The economic recovery remains uneven and far from complete, and the path ahead is highly uncertain,” said Fed Chairman Powell in a policy panic. “There is a long way to go,” he added, attempting to calm fears that rates will rise even slightly.

After all, risks to the economy of an abrupt rise in rates has never been higher with a government budget deficit of 15% for the 2nd year running, debt and leverage at historic highs, and global asset prices having largely adjusted to the lowest interest rates in human history.

Back in 1994, Greenspan hiked rates without preparing the market. Bonds crashed.

Then in 2013, Bernanke suggested he would taper QE purchases. Bonds had a tantrum.

But after decades of monetary manipulations, it is no longer Fed chairmen who markets should fear – they will never again knowingly cause a collapse. The next great catalyst, when it comes, will be against the backdrop of an accommodative Fed. It’ll be seemingly trivial, stupid. Obscure. Franz Ferdinand. French bulldogs.

