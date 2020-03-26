"Help Flatten The Curve" – Pornhub Offers Free Premium Service To Everyone

Pornhub is offering free premium accounts to anyone in the world, a statement from the company read.

The new campaign is called "Help Flatten the Curve," a move that it says could "encourage people around the world to stay home to help flatten the Coronavirus curve by self-isolating with FREE Premium!"

Having first tried this in Italy, Pornhub vice president Corey Price stated: "With nearly one billion people in lockdown across the world, it's important that we lend a hand (LOL) and provide them with an enjoyable way to pass the time," adding that he believed it would prove "an extra incentive to stay home and flatten the curve."

Price said a non-premium user of the site could click the box titled "I agree to self-isolate and enjoy Premium Videos for Free."

In response to the pandemic, Pornhub has been actively donating medical supplies to local governments across the US and in Europe. Here are some of their efforts:

· 15,000 surgical masks to protect first responders from the Local 2507 of New York City, which represents emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics and fire inspectors of the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY).

· 15,000 surgical masks to the Uniformed Firefighters Association (UFA) Local 94 of New York City to protect first responders.

· 20,000 surgical masks to Mount Sinai South Nassau to bolster the safety of nurses, physicians and support staff caring for Coronavirus patients.

· €50,000 to various European organizations to purchase additional masks and medical equipment, including Dein Quarantäne Engel / Deutsches Rotes Kreuz in Germany, Croce Verde di Vicenza in Italy, España vs Coronavirus. Mascarillas AQUÍ AHORA and Material Sanitario para Hospitales Públicos ESPAÑA in Spain.

· $25,000 to Sex Workers Outreach Project (SWOP), contributing directly to sex worker relief funds in the SWOP-USA network to meet immediate requests for support from sex workers impacted by COVID-19.

Free premium Pornhub will only be offered for the next 30 days, though at the current rate of infections in the US, the premium service could be extended.

