Here Is The Last Ever Gartman Letter, In Which Dennis Shares Lessons Learned... And A Warning

Today is a historic day: not only is the last day of a fascinating, tumultous decade, it also marks the end of a three decade tradition: the daily publication of The Gartman Letter. As we reported last month, today the final edition of Dennis Gartman's iconic newsletter will hit client inbox one last time, after which the 69-year-old "world-renowned commodity guru" is done waking up at 1am every morning to tell you what the market will do (or won't, as the case may have been more often than not in recent years) and will shift "to a totally different and much less rigorous life… perhaps producing a biweekly commentary and a podcast or two each week as we deem it necessary."

But as Dennis goes, if only to return shortly in some abbreviated media format, he has one last warning to the bulls, pointing out that most asset classes today have unappealing long-term expected returns, and that stocks are "either overvalued or extremely overvalued right now."

However, as Barron's Mark Hulbert who recently interviewed Gartman writes, instead of merely stretched fundamentals, Gartman's pessimism derives from deeper place: namely, what he perceives to be the absence of fear among market participants and a pervasive lack of experience. And with an entire generation or two having never witnessed a sharp market drawdown, Gartman warns that the coming bear market will "do real and perhaps severe damage to portfolios everywhere."

... we are quite certain that when this bull market ends it shall end very badly for such markets always do end badly. The buyers have enjoyed having the investment winds at their backs. But those winds will eventually shift course and when they do shift, they shall swamp everyone… the reckless neophytes as well as the conservative, sophisticated investors alike. When the next bear market comes… and IT WILL COME!... those who out-perform will be those who lose the least for when the market does fall 25-30% in some twelve-month period the manager who is down “only” 9% will be the hero of the age. Thus these all-too-easily-made profits enjoyed so readily by the neophytes will evaporate with these inevitably changing investment winds just as the profits of 1999-2000 evaporated into the thinnest of air in 2001—2002 and just as the profits of 2005-2007 evaporated in the collapse of ’08-’09.

As Hulbert adds, to Gartman the current environment as a "kids market," relying on a phrase introduced in the 1960s by George Goodman, in his classic book The Money Game. Goodman used the phrase to refer to an investment environment in which the traders making the most money are those too young to remember the last bear market.

Gartman - who in January 2016 famously predicted that he "won't see $44 crude in my lifetime" only for oil to soar just a few months later - describes today’s "kids" as "young, brash, utterly naive, ill-educated, egregiously overconfident, neophyte-yet-fearless 'investors'." And with kids taking over, "market veterans" such as Gartman are left to do little more than stand on the sidelines, "fearful yet envious" of the kids’ profits.

That said, this isn’t the first "kids market" Gartman has encountered in his career, and as he points out, all have ended badly, as will this one. When it does, the "all-too-easily-made profits [of today’s] kids" will evaporate," echoing a warning finance experts handed out to bitcoin billionaires who had to be put on waitlist for Lambo purchases back in early 2018 before the crypto market tumbled.

To Gartman, who invokes the vivid imagery created by Dante who needed Virgil as a skilled guide to take him across the circles of hell, avoiding this boom-to-bust cycle requires a wise advisor with the battle scars of having lived through a bear market, because as Gartman says, "no amount of education can substitute for that experience." That’s why he doesn’t trust “a 26-year old who has just gotten his M.B.A. and has no experience.” His advice: "Don’t follow anyone who hasn’t been around for at least an entire cycle."

Unfortunately for Gartman, and with the blessing of the Fed whose mission has mutated into making sure idiots appear as market geniuses in an artificial market that will never drop, it is the 26-year-olds that have the last laugh for now. To be sure, Dennis remains patient and fully acknowledges that the stock market may continue rising for a while longer before eventually succumbing to a bear market. But even if it does keep rising, he told Barron's that its potential reward relative to its potential downside is far less attractive than it is for agricultural commodities, which is currently Gartman's favorite asset class, as it is "unbelievably inexpensive right now."

We leave it to 2020 to validate or disprove Gartman's prediction (if his track record in retirement is similar to his professional one, the market may very well never crash), however since we commiserate with Gartman who clearly was caught offside by last decade's centrally-planned market in which nothing makes any sense any more, we wish to convey some of Gartman's lessons learned over more than 30 years of watching various markets, which he published in the final edition of the Gartman Letter and which we republish below for the benefit of the next generation of traders: