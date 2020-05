Here Is What Hedge Funds Bought And Sold In The Q1 Chaos: Full 13F Summary

Amid a selling panic that at times surpassed the liquidation observed during both the financial crisis and the great depression...

... hedge funds were either paralyzed watching their P&L collapse or were busy selling as sentiment vaporized, and has yet to come back as the near record-low hedge fund beta to the S&P indicates...

... but a handful of investors bucked the trend, and loaded up on what BofA has dubbed a "reopening portfolio" of so-called quarantine stocks.

As a result stocks such as Netflix, Peloton (which Citron infamously said to short just two months ago much to the amusement of the "Peloton girl"), Amazon.com and Zoom were some of the most sought-after names in the first quarter, according to the latest round of 13F filings, with investors such as Jim Simons, Stan Druckenmiller, George Soros and Philippe Laffont all piling into these stocks.

It was a good trade: each of the four stocks has soared double-digits as people hunkered down and reverted to television binging, at-home workouts, online shopping and video chatting. Zoom has surged 157% through May 15. Peloton saw its big rally after a first-quarter decline, and is now up about 70% for the year, because apparently millions of laid off people can afford a $2,000 exercise bike with an iPad superglued to the front.

That said, most investors were far less optimistic on the future:

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway which as we reported last night slashed its Goldman position by 84% and trimmed its JPM shares as the pandemic started to roil financial markets, before liquidating its entire airline portfolio.

Larry Robbins’s Glenview and Zeke Capital Advisors, a money manager for ultra-wealthy families, were among those that drastically cut equity positions according to Bloomberg. Glenview slashed its stock market exposure during the first quarter, disclosing it held U.S.-traded equities with a stock market value of $3.7 billion at March 31, down from $11.4 billion at year end.

Tiger Global Management trimmed its stake in alternative asset manager Apollo Global Management for the first time in five quarters, even as Bill Ackman built a $25 million stake in private equity powerhouse Blackstone Group during the quarter

Managers were mixed on Facebook in the quarter. D1 Capital piled into the social-media giant, boosting its stake by 70%, and Soroban Capital Partners and Baupost Group started new positions. On the other side of the trade were Coatue Management and Viking Global Investors which both slashed their holdings. Facebook slumped 19% in the first quarter as its advertising business took a hit in the crisis.

Aaron Cowen's Suvretta Capital Management acquired shares in several consumer-focused chains. The list includes a $55 million bet on TJX Cos., parent to TJ Maxx discount stores.

Below, courtesy of Bloomberg, is a summary of what some of the most popular hedge funds did during the most turbulent quarter for capital markets since the financial crisis:

ADAGE CAPITAL

Top new buys: SO, MNTA, AMTD, SAFM, OSK, GLD, CX, REGN, ATRC, OGE

Top exits: MMM, JCI, VST, SWX, SCHW, ECL, USB, SPG, MDU, AMRN

Boosted stakes in: HON, LMT, TGT, LLY, ROST, AMZN, TEL, TJX, DG, SRPT

Cut stakes in: RTX, BAC, JPM, BURL, T, BA, AAP, BRK/B, MA, UA

BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: ATVI, LOW, DG, INTC, JPM, CHTR, TTWO, ICE, PFE, TFC

Top exits: AIG, PNC, BAC, UNP, ETN, FB, BA, RTX, SPGI, MKL

Boosted stakes in: NFLX, BSX, QGEN, JD, AMTD, ABBV, LM, KBR, HAS, LMT

Cut stakes in: XOM, LHX, AJG, CRM, AAP, DE, ESS, AXP, ZEN, GS

BAUPOST GROUP

Top new buys: GOOG, FB, HDS, ET, XPO, SPR

Top exits: BMY, SYF, NUAN, ERI, MDRIQ

Boosted stakes in: EBAY, HPQ, MCK, CARS, QRVO, NXST, LBTYK

Cut stakes in: LNG, UNVR, PCG, ABC, AKBA

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY

Top exits: TRV, PSX

Boosted stakes in: PNC, UAL, DAL

Cut stakes in: JPM, GS, GM, LUV, AAL, SYF, AXTA, SIRI, SU, VRSN

BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES

Top new buys: UNH, MCD, LMT, PM, PEP, ACN, SPGI, ABT, HON, FIS

Top exits: JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB, GS, MS, BLK, PNC, ADS

Boosted stakes in: HD, SHW, LOW, ZTO, TAL, GDS, PDD, ORLY, WUBA, IQ

Cut stakes in: SPY, VWO, IVV, EWZ, IEMG, HYG, EWT, VEA, EFA, IEFA

COATUE MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: JD, TSLA, CRWD, CREE, LRCX, ZM, FIT, CGC, BBBY, DDD

Top exits: ATVI, WDAY, EA, XRX, ILMN, CRM, V, PDD, INTU, SCHW

Boosted stakes in: NKE, DDOG, NFLX, PTON, MU, AMZN, PYPL, GDOT, GLUU, DT

Cut stakes in: NOW, MA, LBRDK, TWTR, ADBE, BABA, FB, RNG, MSFT, SHOP

CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: VRT, QQQ, AAPL, CHNG, CC, PSEC, BBCP

Top exits: IWM, IWO, MDY, EQH, AER, ALLY, CASH, DSSI, LTHM, SBLK

Boosted stakes in: MSFT, SPY, GOOG, SMIT, CUBI, INFO, CHDN, PRSP, IQV, HMHC

Cut stakes in: SPXC, KRA, FMC, HGV, LAUR, RHP, PLYA, VOYA, TROX, AON

CORVEX MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: CRM, BABA, ATVI, UNP, VMC, MPC, GLD, NFLX, MTCH, CNC

Top exits: FSCT, RTX, TMUS, TWLO

Boosted stakes in: ZEN, ATUS, AMZN, MGM

Cut stakes in: FANG, MSGS, ADBE

D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS

Top new buys: DHR, MSFT, LYV, AZO, MU, PPD, NKE, UNH, USB, BAC

Top exits: NOW, ARMK, CHWY, NVST, CRM, EXAS

Boosted stakes in: ORLY, DIS, FB, FIS, LVS, JD, HLT, GOOGL, LIN, BABA

Cut stakes in: NFLX, AMZN, TME, CCC, RACE

DUQUESNE FAMILY OFFICE

Top new buys: PYPL, IQV, QCOM, TAL, EDU, LVS, TME, LK

Top exits: IWM, EEM, JPM, HDB, FDX, PNC, WFC, AEM, MPC, SNAP

Boosted stakes in: AMZN, NFLX, BABA, FB, GOOGL, ALNY, JD, FIS, NOW, ADBE

Cut stakes in: GE, INDA, MSFT, FCX, HD, SE, ABT, COUP, PLAN, SNE

EMINENCE CAPITAL

Top new buys: GLD, VRT, HDS, QSR, CHNG, PANW, MAR, BKNG, DD, SEE

Top exits: PGR, EA, TTWO, MNST, PYPL, DPZ, WW, LB, NVST, EQIX

Boosted stakes in: MS, AVTR, HAE, RCL, PINS, SHAK, DHI, ABG, UBER, NEWR

Cut stakes in: BABA, GDDY, SCHW, NTNX, CI, CF, IQV, RJF, ICE, CNC

ENGAGED CAPITAL

Cut stakes in: APOG, NCR, INWK

FIR TREE

Top new buys: DELL, CMCSA, DIS, EXC, FLT, SHLL, THCA, GIX, NFIN, PIC

Top exits: VER, JNJ, LHX, SATS, RTX, VVNT, PAE, VRT, DKNG, I

Boosted stakes in: TMUS, ANTM, TRNE, LCA, SLM

Cut stakes in: LAUR, CTXS, BKNG, CNC, CHAP, FPAC, MSFT, OAC

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL

Top new buys: CHNG, CCK, CNC, MO, PAYX, AXP, GS, DHR, BRK/B, DIS

Top exits: GM, DXC, SGMS, SATS, TPX, CEIX

Boosted stakes in: CNX, BHF, AER

Cut stakes in: CC, ADNT, ATUS, TGP, XELA

ICAHN

Top new buys: DK

Boosted stakes in: OXY, WBT, NWL, HTZ, LNG

IMPALA ASSET MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: TGT, SIX, CSX, VMC, AAWW, MA, AMZN, FDX, EXP, FUN

Top exits: HES, GD, FCX, CAT, CLR, XOP, HD, WAB, TRN, PII

Boosted stakes in: KSU, MSFT, PCAR, KNX, TTWO, KBH, NVR, HOG, UFI, LPX

Cut stakes in: RIO, SBLK, QCOM, WYNN

JANA PARTNERS

Top new buys: HI, NEWR

Top exits: ZBH, WMGI

Boosted stakes in: AXTA, JACK, BLMN

Cut stakes in: CAG, ELY, SPY, HDS

LAKEWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: MA, HCA, NSP, APO, AGNC, MCD, AMZN, CB, ICE, KFY

Top exits: CDK, ON, ATUS, SLV, GLD, MAS, RTX, FDX, KSS, BMCH

Boosted stakes in: WRK, GTS, BIDU, DELL, ANTM, CWK, FB, BC

Cut stakes in: C, CIT, ALLY, GS, ATH, CMCSA, WH, COF, WUBA, GOOGL

LANSDOWNE

Top new buys: NSC, ONEM, DAR, VTIQ, AGI, NKE

Top exits: AAL, TXN, GRUB, CVE, CNQ, GS

Boosted stakes in: FSLR, ETN, MU, RTX, SMMT, ADI, IQ, REGI, EGO, LRCX

Cut stakes in: DAL, UAL, TSM, GE, DHT, TT, BABA

LONG POND

Top new buys: RHP, MGM, AVB, VAC, JLL, CPT, CUZ, ESS, MLCO, MAA

Top exits: VTR, OC, DIA, LOW, LEN, CONE, PEAK, ALX, CTRE, EPR

Boosted stakes in: WH, FR, PEB, AIV, JBGS, KRC, HGV, RRR, HLT, MSGS

Cut stakes in: DHI, VNO, H, PGRE, SBRA, HPP

MAGNETAR FINANCIAL

Top new buys: WLTW, HPQ, ETFC, MEET, DLPH, BROG, IOTS, DLR, PPD, TERP

Top exits: SPY, MPLX, NVS, CCC, SDC, ANTM, MMP

Boosted stakes in: QGEN, PFE, WMB, KMI, EPD, BSX, PRGO, ABBV, CHNG, BMY

Cut stakes in: CZR, TIF, AMTD, WBC, ET, WMGI, PACB, LH, PAA, UBER

MAVERICK CAPITAL

Top new buys: ONEM, AMZN, MNTA, ALKS, BX, GME, DECK, ARMK, WEN, JACK

Top exits: WLK, INTC, AGCO, WDC, NKE, TAK, DEO, MKC, KSS, GIS

Boosted stakes in: QSR, HUM, MSFT, FB, KKR, FLT, NKTR, FTDR, PEP, ADBE

Cut stakes in: MNST, DXC, GOOG, CNC, TMUS, LOW, BABA, ALNY, STNE, NFLX

MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: AZO, MSFT, DPZ, DRI, JD, LB, EFX, ADI, DECK, WEN

Top exits: ATUS, AWI, TEAM, SEAS, SE, BILL, CHWY

Boosted stakes in: AMZN, EXPE, BABA, TTWO, FIS, EDU, FISV, NFLX, IAA, FICO

Cut stakes in: WYNN, PLAN, MA, RACE, PUM, ADBE, NOW, DLTR, IQV, LK

OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: TMHC, BIDU, LBTYK, PBR, SRLP, ERI, WMB, BATL, MELI, SQM

Top exits: YPF, YETI, HUYA, VRS, FPI, XOG

Boosted stakes in: BABA, SMCI, AFYA, TV, INDA, CX, LOMA, VEON, TEO, PAM

Cut stakes in: IBN, BRFS, CEO, BCEI, MX

OMEGA ADVISORS

Top new buys: JPM, NBR, FB, LEE

Top exits: UAL, DD, NRG, UNH, CCL, FANG, HES, DOW, GLD, WFC

Boosted stakes in: FOE, COOP, CNC, RTIX, AMCX, STKL, VICI, FLMN, NAVI, OCN

Cut stakes in: FISV, GOOGL, C, CIM, ASH, TRN, GTN

SOROBAN CAPITAL

Top new buys: AMZN, NOC, MSFT, LHX, FB, QSR, SNE

Top exits: MAR, NXPI, HLT, RTX, AXTA

Boosted stakes in: CSX

Cut stakes in: BABA, NSC, UNP, GOOGL, GRA

SOROS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: AMZN, AAPL, V, TMUS, BKNG, STZ, CDK, LRCX, HDS, IAC

Top exits: TSG, BABA, FB, CRM, AMT, PYPL, PANW, AMD, C, FCX

Cut stakes in: GLD, GOOGL, ATUS, IBN, CHTR, YNDX, ORCC

SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: TDG, XLU, MUB, LM, LQD, TMUS, ARMK, TCO, NI, LNT

Top exits: MDLZ, ADM, EPC, KDP, JPM, NLY, C, BAC, ALLY, NRG

Boosted stakes in: PTON, ATVI, ETFC, ALC, WMGI, DHI, AMTD, EQH, BK, ALL

Cut stakes in: LBRDK, VICI, GOOGL, ENR, NLOK, VST, UNH, BGCP, TIF, CZR

STARBOARD

Top new buys: CVLT, MMSI, GDOT, ACIW, REZI

Top exits: SPY, IWR, MGM

Boosted stakes in: BOX, GCP, MD, EBAY

Cut stakes in: CERN

TEMASEK HOLDINGS

Top new buys: BILL, BEAM, VRT, VMW, FSLY, UBER

Top exits: BP, TOT

Boosted stakes in: MA, DDOG, HDB, PYPL, TMO, BGNE, V

Cut stakes in: BABA, INFO, RDS/B, NIO, UNVR, WORK, STNE, VNET, TOUR, TAL

THIRD POINT

Top new buys: DIS, CHTR, ROP, TEL, SERV, SHW

Top exits: CPB, BSX, FOXA, FIVE, AMTD, BKI, SCHW, GO, XP, GTT

Boosted stakes in: AMZN, CNC, RACE, SHY

Cut stakes in: BAX, RTX, BURL, CRM, IQV, ADBE, DHR, AVTR, FIS, SNE

TIGER GLOBAL

Top new buys: ATH, PTON, DNK

Top exits: WORK, VXX

Boosted stakes in: WDAY, RNG, BABA, DDOG, PLAN, EDU, CRM, ADBE, MA, CVNA

Cut stakes in: APO, TDG, UBER, FLT, SPOT, GOOGL, AMZN, ZEN, PYPL, SMAR

TUDOR INVESTMENT

Top new buys: GLIBA, PYPL, AAPL, MAA, SBBX, DEI, KO, CERN, SOXX, GL

Top exits: IBKC, NNN, USB, LKQ, JCI, TAK, ESS, EXR, EQR, FLT

Boosted stakes in: LM, RTX, AMTD, ETFC, MSFT, PJT, EQIX, AMZN, MTCH, TTWO

Cut stakes in: SPY, CZR, TIF, EBAY, XLF, MPC, EW, PSX, TIP, STZ

VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS

Top new buys: JPM, AXP, WDAY, CME, MU, ORLY, A, PGR, LVS, CHNG

Top exits: MNST, SQ, MET, UNH, ATVI, EQH, TXT, MCK, COUP, MIDD

Boosted stakes in: CMCSA, MSFT, FIS, CI, GOOGL, CNC, IR, AON, BSX, NSC

Cut stakes in: FB, NOW, ANTM, UBER, ADPT, MELI, CRM, NFLX, MOH, GOOS

WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT