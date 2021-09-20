"He's Still Sleeping": Elon Musk Takes Jab At President Biden One Week After Praising China

Is something rotten in the state of Elon Musk? We mean, even more than usual?

Musk, who spent part of last week kissing the ass of the Chinese government, didn't have words quite as kind for U.S. President Joe Biden this week.

Instead, after Musk's SpaceX completed a flight on Saturday, Musk took to Twitter to jab President Biden, who had not remarked on the company's accomplishments.

Musk was asked: “The President of the United States has refused to even acknowledge the 4 newest American astronauts who helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars for St. Jude. What’s your theory on why that is?”

"He's still sleeping," Musk responded.

He’s still sleeping — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 19, 2021

Yeah, or he's reviewing how to deal with the hole in the U.S. Federal budget caused by years of offering incentives and billions of dollars to keep Musk's companies afloat.

One of the goals of SpaceX's mission over the weekend was to raise $200 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The mission had raised $160 million by Saturday and Musk offered to pledge $50 million to put the campaign over $200 million.

The White House didn't respond to comment requests from CNBC and other news networks over the jab over the weekend.

Oddly, Musk had said recently he "would prefer to stay out of politics".

We can't help but wonder: was this just a friendly exchange of one-way barbs, or could animosity be brewing - for one reason or another - behind the scenes between Musk and the (generally EV friendly) Biden administration.

Surely Musk's own President here in the U.S. must be wondering how he also can wind up getting the "royal Xi" treatment from the billionaire.