'High Steaks' As Israeli Startup Prints World's First Ribeye

Israeli-based Aleph Farms Ltd. has created the world's first slaughter-free steak using three-dimensional "bio-printing" and real cells from a cow.

Aleph teamed up with biomedical researchers at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology to print lab-grown ribeyes intended for human consumption without slaughtering an animal.

"It incorporates muscle and fat similar to its slaughtered counterpart," the company said in a press release, adding that its steaks taste just like a "juicy ribeye steak you'd buy from the butcher."

Aleph's technology is unique. It prints "actual living cells that are then incubated to grow, differentiate, and interact, in order to acquire the texture and qualities of a real steak," the release said.

"A proprietary system, similar to the vascularization that occurs naturally in tissues, enables the perfusion of nutrients across the thicker tissue and grants the steak with the similar shape and structure of its native form as found in livestock before and during cooking," the release continued.

Didier Toubia, Co-Founder and CEO of Aleph Farms, called the 3D printed meat a "breakthrough." He added, "this milestone for me marks a major leap in fulfilling our vision of leading a global food system transition toward a more sustainable, equitable, and secure world."

While lab-grown meat is in its infancy, it will take the company a couple of years to advance the technology to scale production up to be commercially available.

If you thought 3D printed steaks are weird - readers may recall not too long we reported California food company Eat Just Inc. received the all-clear by Singapore to sell lab-grown chicken meat.

So the question we ask readers: Will lab-grown meat cut down on Co2 emissions as livestock herds would be decreased, or will the fake meat produce more Co2 emissions as it would take more energy in labs to grow it?