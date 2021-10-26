Hillary Clinton Calls For Vaccine Mandate....In The UK

American leaders have a centuries-old tradition of trying to impose their way of life on foreign rivals and allies alike.

Typically, this type of bullying behavior backfires in the Americans' face. And now, as the US prepares to lift travel restrictions while the CDC prepares to force all Americans to accept another booster jab in order to retain their "fully vaccinated" status (despite the risks to younger healthy patients).

But in the latest sign that - despite the fact that Hillary Clinton's historic loss to Donald Trump, which happened nearly 5 years ago, should have essentially left her exiled from the public stage - the former Secretary of State isn't going anywhere (as her ambition to be president morphs into what some might call a delusion), the former Democratic Presidential Candidate had the gall to appear on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show over the weekend to chide British PM Boris Johnson for his handling of the pandemic, and demanding that he impose "mandatory" vaccines on all Britons, while requiring vaccine passports for all travelers - allegedly to sidestep another lockdown in the UK.

“I do think it is imperative that the prime minister do what he can to stop the rise in Covid in the UK. He doesn’t need to shut the society down but he does need to mandate vaccines,” she said.

PM Johnson has been doing the opposite recently (in coordination with the leaders of the other nations that belong to the UK) by loosening restrictions in recent months on business movement and even travel. Yet, after a notable dip in infection rates, the rate of spread has started to accelerate once again as the seasons change.

While they remain well below their peak from late last year, deaths in the UK have also started to creep back.

The former New York senator, who failed twice to ascend to the presidency, advocated for the UK to take up the stringent controls seen in her adopted home state, noting that “all of the big health systems” and hospitals in New York have mandated vaccines. Clinton unsympathetically referenced an instance in which Northwell Health, the largest healthcare provider in the state of New York, which employs over 76,000 people, fired 1,400 workers earlier this month for refusing to get vaccinated on orders from now-disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

It's possible the UK could emulate the Empire State, since Johnson has already mandated jabs for home-care workers, and soon might expand that to all frontline NHS employees in the country.

However, Johnson faces substantial resistance from within his Conservative Party to a more restrictive health pass system that would effectively cut the unvaccinated - even those who have chosen not to get the jab on the advice of their doctor - off from society. However, similar vaccine passport schemes have been implemented in Wales and Scotland - just not England.

, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has shied away from enacting the scheme — which has already been put into place by the local devolved governments in Scotland and Wales — in England or nationwide.