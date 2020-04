One market is saying "hope"...

Dow Futures are up over 1,000 points, topping 22k...

While another is yelling "nope"...

Gold futures are up over 2%, nearing $1,700...

Is this investors claiming to "...barbell the virus turning point?"

The dollar has drifted back to unchanged...

And bonds are offered...

Who will be right at the end of the day?