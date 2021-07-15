print-icon

"Horrible": BLM Issues Statement Supporting Marxist Cuban Tyranny

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Jul 15, 2021 - 10:15 AM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The Black Lives Matter organisation has issued a statement clearly aligning itself with the Marxist government’s brutal oppression of the Cuban people throughout the country, prompting widespread backlash but little surprise given that BLM itself was founded by avid Marxists.

Rather than condemning the Cuban regime, the BLM statement blames the U.S. government under president Trump for “inhumane treatment” of the Cuban people:

The statement claims that “Since 1962, the United States has forced pain and suffering on the people of Cuba by cutting off food, medicine and supplies, costing the tiny island nation an estimated $130 billion.”

It’s the exact same claim that the Marxist Cuban regime is making.

The statement continues, “The people of Cuba are being punished by the U.S. government because the country has maintained its commitment to sovereignty and self-determination. United States leaders have tried to crush this Revolution for decades.”

“Instead of international amity, respect, and goodwill, the U.S. government has only instigated suffering for the country’s 11 million people – of which 4 million are black and brown”, the statement also claims.

The fact that pro-freedom protesters in Cuba are waving U.S. flags has gone completely ignored by the BLM organisation.

BLM’s statement was roundly eviscerated:

*  *  *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.

0