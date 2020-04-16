Housing Starts Collapse By Most In 36 Years

Carnage in homebuilder sentiment following a record collapse in homebuyer sentiment means it really should not be a total surprise to see Housing Starts crashed 22.3% MoM (the biggest drop since 1984). Building Permits also plunged, but by a lower amount, down 6.8% MoM.

Source: Bloomberg

Under the hood, Single-family starts fell to 856k from 1,037K SAAR, a 17.5 drop, while multifamily starts crashed 32.1% to just 347K, the lowest since July, from 511K in February.

Permits were ugly too, although here multi-family units actually rose 5.2% to 423K, while it was single family that tumbled to 884K from 1,005K, a 12% drop.

And this is before the more national lockdowns came into effect!