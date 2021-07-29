Huge Unemployment Claims Gap Opens Between Red And Blue States

Even though the debate died a month ago, every week some self-appointed financial "expert" brings up the of issue of whether unemployment claims in republican states are declining faster than in democratic states which are holding out until the bitter September end, when all extended emergency covid benefits are scheduled to end (unless the Biden admin extends them again... because Delta).

And while we thought we ended the debate on this topic last week when we showed that "Jobless Claims Are Plunging In Republican States, Flat In Democrat States", we still read the occasional article claiming the jury is still out on this topic.

No, it isn't, and here is the final proof which should shut up even the biggest socialist trolls.

As Goldman writes today, "continued claims in regular state programs diverged further between states that are and are not ending benefits ahead of their statutory expiration in September in the week ending July 17."

And here is the stunning divergence in continuing claims between Red and Blue states in all its visual glory.

And with that, the debate whether Uncle Sam's generous handouts contribute to the ongoing labor crisis is well and truly over.