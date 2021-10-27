Bond Market Screams Fed Policy Error, Sparks Huge Value-To-Growth Rotation In Stocks
Stocks were very mixed today with Nasdaq (growth-dominant) soaring as Small Caps (value-dominant) slumped. As the day wore on and various headlines came out of Washington, all somewhat reducing the scale of the fiscal stimulus, stocks all began to fade. The Dow and S&P tumbled into the red and even Nasdaq gave back most of its gains in the last few minutes...
The Russell 2000 / Nasdaq 100 pair is now back at 6 week lows (and critical level over the last 3 months)...
...appears to have found its way back to the old correlation regime with real yields plunging...
Biggest growth outperformance of value since June today, with Value at its weakest relative to growth in a month...
Rent The Runway routed...
Twitter twatted...
Trump's Social Media SPAC surged...
And HOOD was hammered back below its IPO price near record lows...
The bond market was where the big action was today as yields collapsed at the long-end and surge at the short-end (30Y -10bps, 2Y +5bps)....
Rate-hike expectations are soaring with 1.5 hikes priced in by Sept 2022 and 2.3 hikes priced in by Dec 2022...
30Y yields were monkeyhammered back below 2.00%...
This is happening as specs are the most short bonds this year...
The big bond bear short-squeeze begins...
The yield curve (5s30s) flattened dramatically again today, back below 80bps, screaming that a Fed policy error is on its way...
And if you thought 2Y TSY yields were blowing out (topping 50bps today), here's Canada (after they shifted significantly hawkish today)...
The plunge in real yields also suggests Gold has room to run from here to around $2000...
The dollar ended unchanged after a choppy session, but remains the recent narrow range...
Cryptos crashed today with Bitcoin clubbed like a baby seal back below $60,000...
Ethereum fell back to, and found support at, $4000...
After the usual puke at 0830ET (London Fix), gold rallied all the way back to $1800...
Oil suffered its biggest drop in over a month on Iran nuke talk headlines and a big crude inventory build...
Finally, as stocks push to ever higher record highs, US economic growth expectations are plunging with The Atlanta Fed's forecast getting close to contraction...
