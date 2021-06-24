"I Heard Screams" - Massive Search Underway After Miami Condo Building Collapse 

Here are multiple live feeds of the condo building collapse in Miami.

Update (0714ET): An update on the beachfront condo tower collapse in the Miami-area town of Surfside via AP News says there is no word on "casualties or details of how many people lived in the building."

Authorities have said, "the entire backside of the building has collapsed."

A shocking report from Miami, Florida, early Thursday, of a condo building collapse, where at least nine people were taken to various local hospitals, according to CBS Miami.

Miami-Dade Rescue Fire tweeted that an 80 unit condo building in a 12-story tower in the town of Surfside, part of Champlain Towers, experienced a "partial collapse."

Due to the partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins, southbound traffic is being diverted west on 96 Street. Northbound traffic is being diverted at 85 & Collins Avenue.

Reasons for the building's collapse are not yet known.

Here's a skycam footage of the collapse.

Skycam footage captures partial collapse of a multi-story condominium building in Miami, FL around 2 a.m. It is unknown how many were in the building at the time of collapse.

Scenes on the ground are stunning.

Update on #Miami: A building partly collapses near Miami, #Florida

🔺There is an enormous emergency response near Miami Beach.

🔺The collapse happened near 88th St & Collins Ave

🔺We haven't heard of reports of injuries or fatalities at this time

The collapse happened near 88th St & Collins Ave

Update on #Miami:

The building was the Champlain Towers South

The building was the Champlain Towers South. The building was 13 floors and had 136 units

"They are able to rescue some people….but I heard some screams." Off camera this resident of Champlain Towers tells me, "I lost a lot of friends- part of Bldg is pancaked."

Here's the video from within the building.

I am a resident of one of the condos on the side of the collapse. This is a video from my camera footage inside from the start of the collapse until the lose of connection (I was away from the building today). Towards the end, you hear the structure failing

... and this all plays into aging private and public buildings and infrastructure across the country are in need of serious repair.

*This story is developing.