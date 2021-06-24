print-icon

"I Heard Screams" - Massive Search Underway After Miami Condo Building Collapse 

by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Jun 24, 2021 - 06:42 AM

Here are multiple live feeds of the condo building collapse in Miami. 

* * * 

Update (0714ET): An update on the beachfront condo tower collapse in the Miami-area town of Surfside via AP News says there is no word on "casualties or details of how many people lived in the building."

Authorities have said, "the entire backside of the building has collapsed." 

 

* * * 

A shocking report from Miami, Florida, early Thursday, of a condo building collapse, where at least nine people were taken to various local hospitals, according to CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Rescue Fire tweeted that an 80 unit condo building in a 12-story tower in the town of Surfside, part of Champlain Towers, experienced a "partial collapse." 

Reasons for the building's collapse are not yet known. 

 

Here's a skycam footage of the collapse. 

Scenes on the ground are stunning. 

Here's the video from within the building. 

... and this all plays into aging private and public buildings and infrastructure across the country are in need of serious repair. 

*This story is developing. 

