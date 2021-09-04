As If Millions Of Hollywood Celebs Suddenly Cried Out In Terror: China Bans "Effeminate Men" From TV

As if millions of woke effeminate Hollywood voices cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced.

As part of Beijing's sudden "neo-cultural revolution", the Chinese government has issued new orders to its broadcasters in its continuing crackdown on culture, business and social mores. This time, it called for a ban on what it termed “effeminate men,” asking instead that “revolutionary culture” be touted. This, needless to say, is terrible news for an entire generation of woke, Hollywood snowflakes who know everything about virtue signaling - especially if it gets them lucrative Chinese production contracts - and who are absolutely clueless about anything within ten miles of a real of metaphorical revolution.

The edict, as Deadline reported, is part of President Xi Jinping’s call for a “national rejuvenation,” with business and the public under orders to align with his vision for China. In recent months, the regime has expressed official concerns and cracked down on youth online gaming, boy band culture, gambling, cryptocurrency and sports. The moves are part of discouraging what it sees as unhealthy attention to celebrities and certain distracting activities.

The China TV regulators called for “resolutely put an end to sissy men and other abnormal esthetics,” using an insulting slang term for effeminate men — “niang pao,” or literally, “girlie guns.”

As Rabobank's Michael Every put it, that’s a move which echoed the call of the “profound revolution” commentary from earlier this week, as did promised crackdowns on property and medical expenses. Interestingly, even the editor of the Global Times, often North Korean in his semantics according to Every, posted about the commentary (in Chinese):

“I’m concerned that such language will evoke certain historical memories and potentially trigger a degree of ideological confusion and panic."

One wonders just how long Hollywood's "sissy men" will continue to signal their "virtue" now if it means that millions of dollars in future movie and TV revenues are at stake as a result of their pandering to the lowest common liberal social denominator, and if - gasp - Hollywood may be on the cusp of turning conservative, because even in Hollywood - especially in Hollywood - money talks and virtue-signaling walks.