"I'm Sitting Here Waiting" For The Taliban To Kill Me, First Female Mayor In Afghanistan Says

The first female mayor of an Afghan town says she is "just waiting" for the Taliban to kill her after taking over her country.

27 year old mayor of Maidan Sharh, Zarifa Ghafari, says she hasn't tried to leave the country because she has "nowhere to go", according to the NY Post.

Ghafari: “I’m sitting here waiting for them to come. There is no one to help me or my family. I’m just sitting with them and my husband. And they will come for people like me and kill me. I can’t leave my family. And anyway, where would I go?”

She became the country's youngest mayor after her election in 2018. Three weeks ago, she was talking about how "optimistic" she was about her country's future.

She has already survived "multiple attempts on her life" by the Taliban since becoming mayor, the report says.

During those comments, she said: "Younger people are aware of what’s happening. They have social media. They communicate. I think they will continue fighting for progress and our rights. I think there is a future for this country.”

While she remains in her home country, former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country last weekend, marking the beginning of a drastic collapse of the country that saw 20 years of American intervention be rendered worthless.

After making a statement about the country's collapse that failed to impress even many liberal media outlets, President Joe Biden returned to Camp David yesterday.

