"I'm The World's Greatest Day Trader": Barstool's Dave Portnoy Epitomizes Retail's Takeover Of Rigged Markets

"I’m being modest when I say I’m the world’s greatest day trader. My unlimited money has upgraded to infinity money," Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy tweeted out on Friday morning, after a surprise jobs number sent the market soaring.

A living example of how Fed policy widens the wealth gap in real time, as markets surge higher, "Davey Day Trader" took to Twitter on Friday morning to post a video of himself bragging about his portfolio's performance.

"Between this and my private account, within two months, I'll probably be up close to 5 million," he says to start the video. "I don't have to work anymore, this could be my full time job: the best day trader you've ever seen!"

Portnoy has been livestreaming his daytrading since the sports world came screeching to a halt as a result of the coronavirus lockdowns. He's also been featured on CNBC Fast Money on more than one occasion to offer his take on the markets - which he admittedly only started getting his feet wet in recently.

Portnoy is also a major investor in Penn National Gaming, which trades under "PENN". The stock is well off its mid single digit lows that it touched in March and has since traded back to all time highs.

"PENN is over 40?" he exclaims. "I am making so much money I can't spend it fast enough! I am making too much money, too fast! My net worth is just exploding!"

"You know why PENN is over 40? Me! Because Wall Street is paying attention to the greatest day trader!" he proclaims. "Corona couldn't beat him, riots couldn't beat him, so get on the train!"

We wonder if Neel Kashkari and Jerome Powell similarly brag when markets skyrocket.

"Do you know how much PENN stock I have? Infinity PENN stock. I got it at 26.2, it's at 40? Do the math! What's infinity stock when it goes up that much? It's infinity money. I have infinity money. I'm the infinity man."