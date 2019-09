The S&P is back to post-Powell lows (before his QE4 hint) following weak macro data, Trump's China comments, and increasing likeliness of a Trump impeachment proceeding. Bonds and bullion are bid...

Nasdaq and Small Caps are testing their 50-day moving-average...

30Y Yields are tumbling...

Source: Bloomberg

And gold is soaring...

Since Jay Powell dropped his rate-cut promises, things are not going well...