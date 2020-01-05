Iranian State TV Announces $80 Million Bounty For President Trump's Head

Several sources have confirmed that Iranian state television has announced a crowdsourcing effort among citizens to raise nearly $80 million for a bounty on President Trump's head after the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds military force and one of the most influential people in the country.

NBC News' Tehran Bureau Chief Ali Arouzi tweeted Sunday that "At Solemani's funeral procession in Mashad one of the organizers called on all Iranian to donate $1 each in order to gather an $80million bounty on President Trumps head."

At Solemani’s funeral procession in Mashad one of the organisers called on all Iranian to donate $1 each in order to gather an $80million bounty on President Trumps head. pic.twitter.com/Qb7AAfAiww — Ali Arouzi (@aliarouzi) January 5, 2020

Dr. Zaid Abdel Wahab, a television host on Iraqi Al Fallujah TV, also tweeted that "Iranian state television: $ 80 million equivalent to President Donald Trump's head."

"Iran has 80 million inhabitants. Based on the Iranian population, we want to raise $ 80 million, which is a reward for those who get close to the head of President Trump," state television said Sunday. "Each Iranian should therefore donate a dollar to pay the amount to the alleged murderer."

It seems Kathy Griffin was only 3 years too early...