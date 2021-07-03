Israeli Merchant Ship Hit With "Unknown Weapons" In Persian Gulf

Initial reports from Hezbollah-affiliated news publication Al-Mayadeen claim an Israeli cargo ship "was hit by an unknown weapon in the northern Indian Ocean." However, Reuters reports the vessel was on its way from Jeddah to the United Arab Emirates during the incident.

Israeli defence officials were checking whether an Israeli-owned cargo ship was attacked on Saturday by Iranian forces on its way from Jeddah to the United Arab Emirates, Israel's N12 Television News reported. The crew was not hurt and the ship was not badly damaged, N12 said, citing unnamed sources within Israel's defence establishment. Lebanese pro-Iranian TV channel Al Mayadeen had reported earlier that the ship was attacked in the Indian Ocean.

Israeli news Ynet said the "ship that was attacked is CSAV TYNDALL, which is partly owned by the Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer."

The vessel's current positioning is in the Persian Gulf.

According to The Jerusalem Post's Anna Ahronheim, Al-Mayadeen reports indicate the Israeli owned cargo ship attack "is in retaliation for an attack on Iranian nuclear site that damaged centrifuge production."

There are still no reliable images of the incident that we can find at this moment. Several images that have been posted on Twitter appear to be fake.

We should note a past bombshell report in The Wall Street Journal in March showed how Israel bombed dozens of Iranian oil tankers.

It's evident by now that Israeli and Iranian ships have both been bombed in regular attacks this year in a dangerous game of battleship.

*This story is still developing...