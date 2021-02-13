"It Would Be A Great Honor To Speak To You": Musk Seeks To Speak To Putin

In the latest surprising development from the world's richest man, moments ago Elon Musk tweeted the official English twitter account of the Kremlin, i.e., Vladimir Putin, saying "would you like join me for a conversation" on the popular (and so far invite-only) new audio social network Clubhouse.

.@KremlinRussia_E would you like join me for a conversation on Clubhouse? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 13, 2021

He then followed up in google-translated Russian "it would be a great honor to speak with you."

было бы большой честью поговорить с вами — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 13, 2021

While we await for more context on this rather startling development, and the Kremlin's response to this startling invitation, we fear that Tesla may have just lost all future neocon orders. We also wonder if there will soon be a nice, little - or not so little - dachia on the Black Sea coast with Musk's name on it.