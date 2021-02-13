print-icon

"It Would Be A Great Honor To Speak To You": Musk Seeks To Speak To Putin

by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 - 16:33

In the latest surprising development from the world's richest man, moments ago Elon Musk tweeted the official English twitter account of the Kremlin, i.e., Vladimir Putin, saying "would you like join me for a conversation" on the popular (and so far invite-only) new audio social network Clubhouse.

He then followed up in google-translated Russian "it would be a great honor to speak with you."

While we await for more context on this rather startling development, and the Kremlin's response to this startling invitation, we fear that Tesla may have just lost all future neocon orders. We also wonder if there will soon be a nice, little - or not so little - dachia on the Black Sea coast with Musk's name on it.

