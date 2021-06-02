JBS Says "Significant Progress" After Ransomware Attack, Sets To Reopen Meat Plants Wednesday 

JBS SA, the world's largest meat producer, released a statement in the overnight session stating "significant progress" has been made to resolve a ransomware attack that paralyzed its US operations and some plants in other countries.

"Our systems are coming back online, and we are not sparing any resources to fight this threat," JBS USA CEO Andre Nogueira said in a statement.

"Given the progress, our IT professionals and plant teams have made in the last 24 hours, the vast majority of our beef, pork, poultry and prepared foods plants will be operational Wednesday", Nogueira said.

The cyberattack forced the shutdown of all JBS' US beef plants, which account for almost a quarter of American supplies.

"On Sunday, 30 May, JBS USA determined that it was the target of an organized cybersecurity attack, affecting some of the servers supporting its North American and Australian IT systems", JBS said at the time.

JBS Facilities

The shuttering raises concern about food security as hackers increasingly target critical commodity-linked companies.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that the hacking group behind the attack is "likely" based in Russia."

"The White House is engaging directly with the Russian government on this matter, and delivering the message that responsible states do not harbor ransomware criminals," she said.

Three weeks ago, another ransomware attack brought down Colonial Pipeline Co., operator of fuel pipelines on the East Coast. It was targeted by a group called "DarkSide."

While JBS soothes fears of potential meat shortages and soaring food prices - there has yet to be a statement released by the company indicating all systems are operational.