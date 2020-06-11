Biden Says He's Afraid That President Trump Will "Steal This Election"

With less than half a year left until the elections, Democrats are already lining up potential excuses should the "unthinkable" happen for the second time in a row: a victory by Donald Trump. And while much of the past four years the answer was Russiagate, this year it looks like it's going to be placing blame on the fact that Americans will have to go to the polls if they want to vote. Presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Wednesday night that his biggest concern about the upcoming election is that President Trump would try to "steal" it.

Biden was asked on "The Daily Show" what the plan was to ensure that everyone had the opportunity to vote.

"It's my greatest concern, my single greatest concern. This president is going to try to steal this election," Biden responded, according to NBC.

Biden pointed to the fact that the President has cast doubt on the legitimacy of mail-in ballots despite the fact that Trump himself used one to vote in Florida earlier this year.

"This is a guy who said all mail-in ballots are fraudulent, voting by mail, while he sits behind the desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in the primary," said Biden.

Biden also said that states have passed legislation making it "harder for people to vote" and that his campaign is assembling lawyers to go to every district to "patrol" the election. Meanwhile, MAGA-hat wearing Trump supporters who went to polling sites were cast as threats and sometimes even simply turned away.

"This is a guy, you have 23, I believe, states have passed over 82 pieces of legislation making it harder for people to vote."

None other than LeBron James opined on this increasingly important topic yesterday, when he accused the very process of voting as racist:

Everyone talking about “how do we fix this?” They say “go out and vote?” What about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist? https://t.co/GFtq12eKKt — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 9, 2020

Biden also said he was forced to consider what he would do if Trump lost the election, but wouldn't leave the White House. "Biden seemed excited" to answer the question, according to Yahoo!

"Yes, I have, and I was so damn proud. You have four chiefs of staff coming out and ripping the skin off of Trump. And you have so many rank and file military personnel saying, 'Whoa. We're not a military state. This is not who we are.'"

"I am absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch," Biden said, speaking about if Trump loses the election.

