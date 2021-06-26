John McAfee's Widow Says He Was Not Suicidal

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

John McAfee’s widow says that her husband was not suicidal when she last spoke to him and told her he would call her later that evening.

McAfee was found dead on Wednesday hours after a Spanish court ruled that he would be extradited to the U.S., where he faced the rest of his life in jail for tax evasion.

Speaking outside the Spanish prison where the anti-virus software tycoon was found dead, Janice McAfee, said: “His last words to me were, ‘I love you and I will call you in the evening'.”

“Those words are not words of somebody who is suicidal,” she added.

NEW - Janice McAfee, the widow of Antivirus creator John McAfee blames U.S. authorities for his death, says he was not suicidal.pic.twitter.com/pNHxJkdgWk — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 25, 2021

The widower asserted that a plan of action was already in place to deal with the extradition, with an appeal set to be lodged against the ruling.

“I blame the US authorities for this tragedy. Because of these politically motivated charges against him my husband is now dead,” she said.

As we highlight in the video below, McAfee’s lawyer also says there was no indication the tycoon was about to take his own life.

McAfee repeatedly insisted in tweets and public statements that he was not planning on killing himself, asserting that he was “whacked” if that happened.

However, others have suggested that McAfee may have wanted to make people believe that foul play was involved as a final snub to U.S. authorities.

McAfee claimed on several occasions that he had gathered over 31 terabytes of data implicating deep state and CIA officials in criminal activity.

Spanish authorities have said they will carry out a post-mortem examination on his body but that the results could take weeks to obtain.

