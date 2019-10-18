Johnson & Johnson Slumps After Recalling Baby Powder Due To Asbestos Contamination

Johnson & Johnson is recalling, and encouraging people who bought the product to discontinue use, a single lot of Johnson’s Baby Powder after tiny amounts of asbestos contamination were found in samples from a single bottle purchased online.

With the stock having been under pressure anyway as investors try to ascertain the company’s potential liabilities in a series of lawsuits related to talc and other products, this latest confirmation of contamination has left shareholders selling first...

And that is weighing on Dow futures ahead of the open...

Full Statement from JNJ: