Journalist Raises $65K To Help AOC's Abandoned Abuela

After Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) revealed this week that her grandmother is living in a dilapidated home in Puerto Rico, which she blamed on former President Trump, scores of people began wondering why the well-off Congresswoman (who lied about growing up poor) allowed her abuela to live in squalor while she lives it up in DC.

this is gonna sound crazy but have you considered helping her https://t.co/0I8yzEirBR — Riva (@rivatez) June 2, 2021

🤔Trumps fault? You have 2 apartments and a Tesla...maybe you can help her out? Just saying ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/TIIbaYy97D — Ed ☯️ The Obsolete Man...a Free Thinker (@DowdEdward) June 3, 2021

Confronted with her own virtue-signaling, AOC spat out a word salad.

You don’t even have a concept for the role that 1st-gen, first-born daughters play in their families.



My abuela is okay. But instead of only caring for mine & letting others suffer, I’m calling attention to the systemic injustices you seem totally fine w/ in having a US colony. https://t.co/QN0ZVoyDt2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

And so, to help AOC's neglected abuela, Daily Wire journalist Matt Walsh set up a GoFundMe page which has raised over $65,000 in a matter of hours, becoming GoFundMe's "Top Fundraiser" for the day.

The fundraiser reads:

On June 2nd, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reported to Twitter that her dear abuela has fallen ill and continues to live in squalid conditions since her home was ravaged by Hurricane María.



One cannot be certain of the cost to repair grandma’s house, but surely most of the work could be completed for the price of AOC’s shiny Tesla Model 3.



As AOC pointed out to us, we "don’t even have a concept for the role that [incredibly successful children of two American citizens…] play in their families," but clearly caring for their own grandparent isn’t part of it.



Says the congresswoman, “…instead of only caring for [my own grandmother] & letting others suffer, I’m calling attention to the systemic injustices…”



No, seriously. She really said that.



Sadly, virtue-signaling isn’t going to fix abuela’s roof. So we are.



Let’s all kick in to help save AOC’s abuela’s ancestral home. Any amount is appreciated, but the cost of a monthly lease payment on that Tesla is around $499…



All proceeds will be donated to abuela, if she will accept them.

The AOC Abuela fundraiser is now the number one "Top Fundraiser" on the GoFundMe homepage. @MattWalshBlog is a philanthropist the likes of which this world has never seen. pic.twitter.com/KgRqxmrMlE — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) June 4, 2021

GoFundMe must be sweating bullets right now.