JP Morgan Warns US Employees It May Require Them To Get Vaccinated

Morgan Stanley surprised many on Wall Street - including its employees, clients and rivals - when the FT reported earlier this week that the company planned to require all employees and clients to be fully vaccinated before they can enter any of the firm's New York offices.

Despite the controversy that surrounded the decision, it looks like some of Morgan Stanley's biggest rivals are weighing whether to impose similarly strict vaccination requirements (now that the federal government is giving employers the "green light" to "incentivize" workers to get the vaccine).

JPM, America's largest bank by assets, has ordered workers to fill out a questionnaire on their vaccination status by the end of this month, according to a memo from CEO Jamie Dimon and other members of the operating committee that was sent to staff on Wednesday. Employees who don’t respond to the questionnaire will be nagged by their managers until they do, according to Bloomberg.

“We need you to enter this information so that we can properly prepare for and manage returning to the office,” the executives said in the memo. “In the future, we may mandate that all employees receive a Covid-19 vaccination consistent with legal requirements and medical or religious accommodations.”

Screenshots of the memo were shared by @litquidity, which runs twitter and Instagram accounts devoted to financial memes and industry news.

For now, all JPM employees in the Americas (including those who aren’t vaccinated) should plan to start regular office schedules July 6, though some may have to work remotely part of the time due to occupancy limits.