JPM Now Expects The US To Add 675,000 Jobs Every Month

One month ago we asked whether "Powell just gave everyone the green light to just keep buying stocks for the next two years", the reason for which was Powell strange statement that the latest 6.3% unemployment rate is not indicative of the economic reality, and underlined that the US economy is 10 million jobs down from where it was a year ago.

We then calculated that in order to replace all the lost workers by end-2022 - when consensus expects the first rate to take place - and accounting for natural labor-market growth, we would need an average payrolls figure of over 500,00 every month through to next December.

We took the under, saying that since "it is virtually assured that the US economy won't be adding half a million people per month for a long time, it is safe to assume that the Fed's rate hikes - as per Powell's guidance - have been put on indefinite hold."

JPMorgan's response: " hold our beer ."

Well, in a note published by the bank's chief economist Michael Feroli in which he lays out JPM's top 10 takeaways in response to client questions "Where are markets headed as bond yields rise?" and writes that:

On March 1, J.P. Morgan Research hosted a virtual meeting featuring J.P. Morgan researchers to discuss the drivers of rising US Treasury yields and the implications across asset classes. We view last week’s US Treasury sell-off as a “minor speed bump” and believe that it is too early to tighter financial conditions and the end of easy money. We remain confident in the commitments for sustained policy support that support the reflationary tilt. Our US Treasury strategist believes that a compromised market microstructure as key driver of last week’s sell-off.

While we will leave it up to readers to decide if it is indeed the "compromised market microstructure" that is behind last week's selloff when traders realized just how far behind the inflationary curve the Fed is, what caught our eye is JPM's forecast about the near-term, with the bank projecting the impact of not only the upcoming $1.7 trillion Biden stimulus but also the next $300 billion in infrastructure spending. If JPM is right, the US economy is about to explode:

The global economy will experience its strongest performance since the early 1980s, and the reflationary tilt will be sustained beyond this year. Our global economics team is now forecasting US nominal GDP to average roughly 7% growth over this year and next as targeted measures have been successful in addressing COVID-19 and economic activity is not being jeopardized. Global growth will exceed 5% and the European economies that were harder hit by lockdowns will have a bigger bounce from pent-up demand and we are forecasting 13% annualized growth in 2Q21 for the Euro area after a -1% contraction in 1Q21 and -2.4% contraction in 4Q20 Position for a consumer-driven recovery fueled by pent-up demand and $1.7trn of additional stimulus, as well as the potential for another $300bn of infrastructure spending. We expect the fiscal stimulus to be approved in the Senate around March 14 when unemployment insurance is set to expire. While some modifications will occur and the full $1.9trn is unlikely to be approved by the Senate, we believe that the floor for the size of the package is $1.4trn. An infrastructure package of around $300bn could be introduced later in the year through budget reconciliation. The fiscal stimulus will boost household income and the multiplier effect from the stimulus is around 0.7 pct-pt added to GDP with a lag. Our US economics team is forecasting a 10 % nominal increase in consumer spending or 8% in real terms. Stimulus checks accounted for about $1.7trn (or about 8%) of income in January and the supplement to unemployment payments authorized as part of the December package accounted for about $300bn. Consumer spending for services remains 10% below pre-pandemic levels; by comparison, durables spending has risen by 20%.

Which brings us to the stunning punchline: forget 500,000 - JPM now expects that the US will add a whopping 675,000 jobs every month or 8 million for the full year!

US unemployment to decline to 4.5% by year-end and 3.6% by end-2022, with Fed tapering to begin in early 2022 but the first Fed hike is likely still an early 2024 event. Our US economics team is forecasting 675,000 jobs created per month or 8 million for the full year, bringing the unemployment rate down to 4.5% by year-end and to 3.6% by end-2022. The labor force participation (LFP) rate remains 0.5% below pre-pandemic levels and has scope to normalize. Talk about Fed tapering could begin by mid-year with actual tapering beginning in 1Q22.

Needless to say, if the US economy is indeed about to add two-thirds of a million workers every month for one year as the US returns to normal, then inflation - whether one calls it transitory or permanent - is about to explode.

The full list of top 10 takeaways from the JPM call is below: