July Payrolls Beat Expectations Rising 943,000 As Unemployment Rate Tumbles

With consensus expectations calling for a July payrolls print of 858K and whisper numbers starting at 1 million and rising (and Goldman going so far as expecting 1.175MM), moments ago the BLS reported that in July payrolls came in at a goldilocks 943K, comfortably beating the consensus but below a print that could be considered a clear trigger for "substantial progress" although likely sufficient for the Fed to signal the start of tapering at Jackson Hole.

Historical data was also revised solidly higher, with the May number revised up by 31,000, from +583,000 to +614,000, and the change for June revised up by 88,000, from +850,000 to +938,000. With these revisions, employment in May and June combined is 119,000 higher than previously reported

While payrolls were solid, the unemployment rate was stellar, sliding from 5.9% to 5.4%, beating expectations of 5.7% as the number of people employed according to the Household Survey soared by 1.043 million to 152.645 million as the number of people unemployed dropped by almost 800K to 8.702 million from 9.484 million.

Validating the solid unemployment rate data, the civilian participation rate also rose modestly from 61.6% to 61.7%...

... while the undermployment rate also dipped to 9.2% from 9.8%.

The average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls increased by 11 cents to $30.54, following increases in the prior 3 months. Average hourly earnings for private-sector production and nonsupervisory employees also rose by 11 cents in July to $25.83. The data for recent months suggest that the rising demand for labor associated with the recovery from the pandemic may have put upward pressure on wages. However, because average hourly earnings vary widely across industries, the large employment fluctuations since February 2020 complicate the analysis of recent trends in average hourly earnings.

In July, the average workweek for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls was unchanged at 34.8 hours. In manufacturing, the average workweek increased by 0.2 hour to 40.5 hours, and overtime was unchanged at 3.2 hours. The average workweek for production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls was unchanged at 34.2 hours

There were also good news on the wage front with average hourly working surging by 4.0% Y?Y, the highest since March.

Developing