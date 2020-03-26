Kathy Griffin Hospitalized With "Unbearably Painful" Symptoms, Blames Trump

It has been almost three years since CNN fired Kathy Griffin for posing in a photo holding President Trump's bloody severed head. Now Griffin is in the hospital, bashing Trump on his coronavirus response, while she gets tested.

…Karma is a b*tch.

Griffin tweeted on Wednesday that she is in the "isolation ward room" of a major US hospital with "UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms." She took a jab at Trump on Twitter for lying about the number of coronavirus test kits.

"I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility," Griffin tweeted Wednesday while criticizing the White House Coronavirus Task Force. "The hospital couldn't test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST"

He’s lying. I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST https://t.co/18fRiOBsdN pic.twitter.com/0sU9fHu4r0 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 25, 2020

Griffin attached several pictures of herself to the tweet that showed the hospital room that she was staying in -- while waiting for a test kit. The 59-year-old was also wearing a mask and had a higher probability of contracting the disease than a younger person.

Hours before her tweet, President Trump tweeted that his administration had done "far more 'testing' than any other nation, by far!"

"In fact," the president added, "over an eight day span, the United States now does more testing than what South Korea (which has been a very successful tester) does over an eight week span. Great job!"

Just reported that the United States has done far more “testing” than any other nation, by far! In fact, over an eight day span, the United States now does more testing than what South Korea (which has been a very successful tester) does over an eight week span. Great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2020

If Griffin tests positive for the virus, she will join the ranks of Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim, Debi Mazar, Andy Cohen, and Nyle DiMarco as celebrities who have contracted COVID-19.

Nearly 69,200 Americans have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, with 1,046 deaths.