"KFC Crisis" Unfolds Across UK As Shortage Of Menu Items Forces People To Call Police

The entire restaurant industry is facing supply chain issues. Taco Bell, Starbucks, and McDonald's have been some of the most recent fast-food companies to warn customers about limited menu items or shortages.

The latest is everyone's favorite, KFC, which has warned UK customers that some menu items "aren't available or our packaging might look different."

KFC UK tweeted a statement Wednesday that read:

Just a heads up that across our country, there's been some disruption over the last few weeks - so things may be a little different when you next visit us. You might find some items aren't available or our packaging might look a little different to normal. We know it's not ideal, but we're working hard to keep things running smoothly. In the meantime, please be patient with our incredible teams... they're doing a brilliant job despite the disruption. We can't wait to see you soon for your next fried chicken fix. Thanks for understanding.

The statement did not disclose which menu items are affected or the source of the disruption.

According to The Independent, the shortage of menu items caused a large enough uproar that London's Metropolitan Police was forced to publish a tweet about the "KFC Crisis."

Please do not contact us about the #KFCCrisis - it is not a police matter if your favourite eatery is not serving the menu that you desire.

Meanwhile, in the US, Chipotle, Chick-fil-A, Popeyes, Taco Bell, Starbucks, And McDonald's are also experiencing shortages of menu items, ingredients, and packaging.

A tightening of key supplies at fast-food restaurants across the Western world appears to be causing headaches for millions of people who can't feast on high sodium junk food that leads to heart problems down the road.

People should try shopping at their local farmers' markets or supermarkets to source better quality food than relying on a fast-food from megacorporations.