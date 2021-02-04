KOSS, AMC Insiders Dumped Millions Of Shares Into Reddit-Raid-Rally

As the Reddit Raid rally fades, there are winners and losers on either side of the various trades placed. However, there are some that did very well - the heavily-shorted-company's executives!

Silver Lake Group dumped over 33million AMC shares into the ramp...

Source: Bloomberg

And various executives at KOSS (John Koss, Michael Koss, David Smith, and Lillie Lenore) dumped around $24 million of shares into the ramp...

Source: Bloomberg

Perhaps the greatest irony is that the value of the shares dumped by the KOSS insiders exceeded the company's market-cap before the chaos began.

On the other side, we are sure these GME insiders are kicking themselves for not holding just a couple more days...

Source: Bloomberg

All of which means, the trend of insider-selling into record highs and re-emerging buybacks is set to rise...

Not exactly confidence-inspiring!?

Clearly, the message from the C-Suite, much like that of so many officials across the nation during COVID lockdowns, is "do as I say, not as I do." Just keep buying my stock while I sell it...

Are America's corporate executives worried about socialism... taxes... and the 'eat the rich' mentality that is coming? Perhaps it's time to do as they do too?