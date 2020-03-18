Kudlow Says US "May Take Equity Position" As Part Of Coming Bailouts

At this point, the White House has reportedly discussed bailouts for the shale industry, the airlines, cruise lines, Boeing and a non-specific bailout allotment worth hundreds of billions in the second economic relief package.

So it should hardly come as a surprise that Larry Kudlow said Wednesday - after the market closed off the lows following an afternoon ramp - that the White House might consider outright purchases of equities as part of its corporate bailout plan.

Those who remember the last crisis should recognize the creeping nationalizations similar to what the US did with Citi and various other insolvent banks in 2008.

Developing...