LA Times Dubs CA Recall Frontrunner Larry Elder "The Black Face Of White Supremacy"

If you're looking for proof positive that Larry Elder is making progress toward winning California's recall election, look no further than the LA Times.

The paper published a column on Friday claiming that longtime conservative, Fox News contributor and syndicated talk radio host Elder "is the Black face of white supremacy".

Columnist Erika D. Smith wrote: "Few things infuriate me more than watching a Black person use willful blindness and cherry-picked facts to make overly simplistic arguments that whitewash the complex problems that come along with being Black in America."

Despite ostensibly representing the political party of equality and being anti-racist, Smith's arguments against Elder seemed to mostly focus on his race: "Like a lot of Black people, though, I’ve learned that it’s often best just to ignore people like Elder. People who are — as my dad used to say — skin folk, but not necessarily kin folk."

Just another run of the mill white supremacist...

Melina Abdullah, cofounder of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, even chimed in: “He is a danger, a clear and present danger.”

Abdullah continued: “Anytime you put a Black face on white supremacy, which is what Larry Elder is, there are people who will utilize that as an opportunity to deny white supremacy. They say, ‘How could this be white supremacy? This is a Black man.’ But everything that he’s pushing, everything that he stands for, he is advancing white supremacy.”

So, we guess not all Black Lives Matter, then?

Earl Ofari Hutchinson, a political analyst and author, made the most astute observation, despite likely trying to argue a different point: “The only positive I see in an Elder candidacy is that it is yet another wake-up call for Democrats, in California and nationally, to not take Black and people of color’s votes and support for granted.”

Elder seemed to take the jab in jest this weekend, Tweeting: "You’ve got to be real scared and desperate to play the race card against the brother from South Central."