The Last 12 Months Saw Foreigners Buy The Most US Stocks Ever, China's Buying USTs Again
For the 9th straight month, foreigners bought US equities in January (latest data)...
And once again the last 12 months have seen $375 billion of inflows, the greatest US stock buying by foreigners ever...
On the bond side, Foreigners dumped $49BN in LT TSYs in Jan, the most since April
International Capital Flows continue to be positive into US assets...
Meanwhile, China bought USTs for the 3rd straight month (January's $22.89bn was the biggest monthly buy since Aug 2017)
Source: Bloomberg
Finally, global Treasury holdings have risen but the de-dollarization trend of the last few years is holding...
Source: Bloomberg