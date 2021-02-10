The Latest Short Interest Data Was Just Released: Here Are The New "Most Shorted Stocks"

The latest short interest data was released this afternoon and while it shows that short interest as a share of market cap for the typical stock remains extremely low, as the following Goldman chart reveals...

... there are some notable exceptions.

So using an analysis we first conducted three weeks ago as a reference - when we laid out the most shorted Russell 3000 names - Goldman's David Kostin has assembled the Russell 3000 stocks with the largest outstanding short interest as a share of float as of Jan 29, as well as the largest recent changes in short interest as a share of float.

The results are below:

Next, here are the Russell 3000 stocks with the largest INCREASE in short interest as a share of float between January 15 and January 29...

and finally, here are the Russell 3000 stocks with the largest DECREASE in short interest as a share of float between January 15 and January 29.