Lolla-payrolls-alooza

Submitted by Michael Every of Rabobank

Yes, it’s US payrolls day once again. And for once it’s an interesting payrolls day, because after a long, long time in which that benchmark series really didn’t seem to matter that much, today it really does. After all, markets are now frazzled by fear that what is obviously a synchronised global manufacturing downturn may be seeping into the services sector: yesterday’s final services PMI in the Eurozone was just 51.6, in the UK 49.5, and in the US either 50.9 (Markit) or 52.6 (ISM), the latter down from 56.4 and vs. 55 expected. Indeed, the US ISM survey saw the employment index slump to 50.4, the lowest in years.

As such, the last thing markets, central banks, or governments will want to see today is a weak US payrolls report confirming that the last man standing, and still global consumer of last resort for everyone except China, is about to slump. The consensus for today is 145K, which would actually be seen as fine against a normal backdrop considering how long in the tooth this expansion already is. The crazy thing is now that a mere 10-15K miss on that expectation, which is nothing more than a rounding error in the scale of the US labour market of 130m plus, could likely be enough to trigger either manic or manic-depressive swings in many markets. US 10-year yields are at 1.52% this morning, for example: want to bet where they will close if we get a weak payrolls print? Or a strong one?

And that craziness is against a global backdrop of a true Lollapalooza of meshugga. For example, US politics continues to reach new levels of ridiculousness when we are still 13 months away from the presidential election: save some crazy for the campaign trail, people! We have constant whistleblower leaks of phone calls Trump has made to major foreign leaders: great for transparency, if accurate, but how is international diplomacy going to be undertaken at a time when we have literal ticking time-bombs in Iran and North Korea, and major geopolitical flashpoints all over – carrier-pigeon?

President Trump is openly asking all and sundry to investigate rival Joe Biden and his son, even as he is threatened with impeachment for the very same thing; and most media continue to patiently explain to readers it is perfectly normal for the son of the US Vice-President, with no relevant experience, to get a USD50,000 month a job on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, or to fly with his father to China and weeks afterwards be involved in a USD1.5bn private equity fund backed by Chinese money.

Trump is also talking not just about Fake News, but about a ”coup” against him, and risks to social stability if he is toppled. Moreover, the White House will refuse to comply with anything related to impeachment proceedings until the House of Representatives holds a full vote approving it – which Democratic House leader Pelosi refuses to do. (Yes, constitutionally she doesn’t have to; but, the few times in US history this has been done a vote has been held as with no official vote Republicans in the House cannot subpoena witnesses and evidence.)

One thing markets should take away from this all is just how fantastically strong the USD is: if it can shrug off all of the above, and recent Repo madness, and the White House openly attacking the Federal Reserve for not cutting rates fast enough in a year it said it would be hiking, and trade wars….well, that’s really something. Imagine what will happen when the rest of the globe gets sucked into its own mess and the relative level of US meshugga looks more normal!

Speaking of which, in the UK the talk is still of “surrender” and “traitors” re: Brexit rather than a “coup”…for now. However, we find ourselves in the inverse of former PM May’s position: where she crafted a Brexit deal that was palatable to the EU but unpalatable to the British parliament, PM Johnson’s now might have a deal that parliament can swallow…but it is falling well short of the EU’s appetite. BoJo now has a week for a whirlwind tour round EU capitals to try to sell his marvellous magical medicine before we reach the next crunch point: does the UK extend for another few months and not leave on 31 October, or does BoJo pull a rabbit out of a hat, or go to jail, to prevent an extension and so trigger Hard Brexit? Let’s just say that the UK politics of this looks suspiciously like setting up the blame game for when things go wrong – and the EU can see right through that.

Also speaking on which, Hong Kong has decided that the best way to deal with its months-long crisis is to use emergency rule to ban wearing face masks. From today, it is reported that wearing a mask will prompt a fine of up to HKD25,000 or a one-year jail term. That’s in a global ‘flu capital where such masks are a medical necessity, and where protestors already face a 10-year sentence for rioting if they are caught when on the streets. Considered opinion locally, including from an anonymous police official, is that this step will not calm tensions, but will instead inflame them, and is likely to prove unenforceable to boot.