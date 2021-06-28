Major Fire, Explosions Near London Rail Station

The London Fire Brigade confirmed reports of a massive fire near the "arches of Elephant & Castle railway station," a National Rail station in Newington, south London. At least three commercial units or shops underneath the railway station are on fire.

Um London wtf is going on?! pic.twitter.com/wbPMdpNijF — Matthew James Lister (@MrMattLister) June 28, 2021

London Fire Brigade said, "15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters" are battling the blaze. Local officials ask people to avoid the area and close all doors and windows because of toxic fumes.

Ground footage shows a giant fireball was expelled from one of the shops.

🇬🇧🔥 Large fire and explosion at Elephant and Castle station in London; no word on injuriespic.twitter.com/95vOWk748Z — PiQ (@PriapusIQ) June 28, 2021

Another view of the fire.

More footage from Elephant and Castle of the arches where the fire appears to have started in a vehicle repair shop.

🚨 | NEW: More footage from Elephant and Castle pic.twitter.com/QhtWrBoJ0Q — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) June 28, 2021

Garage blow up in elephant and Castle. pic.twitter.com/7KTtXyM9ON — THL (@Thierryhlemonni) June 28, 2021

Local Metropolitan Police believe the incident was not terror-related.