print-icon

Major Fire, Explosions Near London Rail Station

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Monday, Jun 28, 2021 - 09:45 AM

The London Fire Brigade confirmed reports of a massive fire near the "arches of Elephant & Castle railway station," a National Rail station in Newington, south London. At least three commercial units or shops underneath the railway station are on fire. 

London Fire Brigade said, "15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters" are battling the blaze. Local officials ask people to avoid the area and close all doors and windows because of toxic fumes. 

Ground footage shows a giant fireball was expelled from one of the shops.  

Another view of the fire. 

More footage from Elephant and Castle of the arches where the fire appears to have started in a vehicle repair shop.

Local Metropolitan Police believe the incident was not terror-related.

0