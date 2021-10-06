Stocks Spike After McConnell Floats Short-Term Debt Ceiling Extension

Update (1335ET): Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told a closed-door meeting of Senate Republicans that he would offer a short-term debt ceiling extension or an expedited reconciliation process. Via Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman.

The move would avoid a US default, expected anywhere between Oct. 18 and early November based on various estimates.

🚨🚨 NEWS: @LeaderMcConnell just told a closed meeting of Senate Republicans that he would offer a short-term debt ceiling extension today. Or offer @SenSchumer an expedited reconciliation process. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 6, 2021

Sherman also noted that the extension would buy Democrats until December.

🚨🚨 NEWS: MCCONNELL floated a short-term debt limit increase through NOVEMBER — aka lifting the limit until December.



This happened in a closed Senate Republican Conference steering meeting. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 6, 2021

"I think you’re going to hear from Leader McConnell. He’s going to outline the proposal that he is prepared to discuss with Leader Schumer and I think that’s going to give us a way out of the woods, which is what we want," said Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) following the lunch.

Fox News' Chad Pergram is also reporting that McConnell's offer could change the pending vote this afternoon to end a filibuster on a bill to suspend the debt ceiling.

3) McConnell has told Democrats repeatedly the past few days that they should use the filibuster-proof reconciliation process to suspend the debt ceiling. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 6, 2021

4) Fox has been told multiple times that both sides are looking for an off-ramp on the debt ceiling after digging in their heels. And Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) today rejected altering the filibuster to hike the debt ceiling. So, everyone is stuck — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 6, 2021

Is this a trap which would force Democrats to begin reconciliation if they accept?

Markets responded positively to the news:

And anxiety is collapsing:

And the US Treasury Bill curve before and after McConnell:

* * *

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said on Wednesday that his topline number on the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill is still $1.5 trillion, dispelling rumors that he'd come up as much as $2.2 trillion.

Manchin stresses that his reconciliation topline is $1.5 trillion. Says he won’t take questions (he is still talking tho) pic.twitter.com/WaATlx3Dd5 — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 6, 2021

He also reiterated his opposition to a legislative carve-out of the filibuster as a potential escape hatch from a fight over the national debt ceiling, according to The Hill.

"I’ve been very very clear where I stand on the filibuster. Nothing changes," Manchin told reporters outside of his Senate office.

Manchin's comments come as the idea of a "carve-out" from the legislative filibuster, which requires 60 votes for most legislation, has gained steam within the Senate Democratic caucus Democrats discussed the idea, as well as other potential back-up plans, during a closed-door caucus lunch on Tuesday, with Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) confirming that talks were underway. But changing the legislative filibuster even just for a narrow carve-out on the debt ceiling was a heavy list for Senate Democrats given entrenched opposition to making changes to the 60-vote rule from Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). -The Hill

In order to raise the debt ceiling without the filibuster carve-out, Democrats would need complete unity from their 50-member Senate caucus.

"The filibuster has nothing to do with debt ceiling. Basically, we have other tools that we can use and if we have to use them we should use them," Manchin said on Monday.

The West Virginia Senator suggested on Wednesday that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) start negotiating.

"I truly implore both leaders ... to engage, start working, work this out," said Manchin, adding "We have a responsibility to be the adults... we should not have these artificial crises."

"Please lead, lead, work together."

Senate Democrats will hold an emergency caucus at 1pm this afternoon, according to Politico's Burgess Everett.