Mark Cuban Says Dallas Mavericks Will Accept Dogecoin For Tickets And Merchandise

In continued proof positive that we are living in a simulation that has been set up for the sole purpose of ridiculing us, Mark Cuban has now come out and said that the Dallas Mavericks are going to be accepting Dogecoin for ticket sales and merchandise.

Dogecoin was a "meme" crypto that has slowly mutated from a joke among the investing community to a coin that is being taken semi-seriously by people like Elon Musk - though we're not sure exactly how much credibility that lends the coin.

“Sometimes in business you have to do things that are fun,” Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said on Thursday, Bloomberg reported. “Because we can, we have chosen to do so," he continued.

The coin has been praised by Cuban for its "entertainment and educational value," Bloomberg writes.

We also wrote about a week ago that Elon Musk was taunting the SEC, who were reportedly investigating Musk over his Tweets about Dogecoin. It was just hours after the headline broke the the SEC could be investigating Musk over Tweets he put out related to cryptocurrency Dogecoin that Musk - who formerly had told the SEC he didn't respect them, and to "suck Elon's c*ck" - yet again took to Twitter to taunt regulators.

Responding to a Tweet casting doubt about an SEC investigation and referring to Musk as "Emperor Musk", Musk responded that he "hopes" the SEC does open an investigation into his Tweets.

"It would be awesome," Musk wrote.

Meanwhile, Cuban went on the record telling GameStop shareholders in February to hold "if you can afford to".

Cuban took to a Reddit message board to do an "Ask Me Anything (AMA)" for the WallStreetBets crowd last month. “If you can afford to hold the stock, you hold. I don’t own it, but that’s what I would do,” were Cuban's words of wisdom to Reddit users, while GameStop stock plunged in the background.