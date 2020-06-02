Market Tumbles As De Blasio Announces NYC Curfews Will Extend All Week

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 06/02/2020 - 11:07

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, fresh off abusing his police force for defending themselves, has announced that the curfew in New York City (from 8pm to 5am) is extended through Sunday.

And that - yep that - has triggered selling in the stock market...

President Trump added somewhat to the anxiety by tweeting:

But still it's farcical that after last night's chaos, this is what triggers a stock selloff.