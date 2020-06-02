Market Tumbles As De Blasio Announces NYC Curfews Will Extend All Week

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, fresh off abusing his police force for defending themselves, has announced that the curfew in New York City (from 8pm to 5am) is extended through Sunday.

And that - yep that - has triggered selling in the stock market...

President Trump added somewhat to the anxiety by tweeting:

NYC, CALL UP THE NATIONAL GUARD. The lowlifes and losers are ripping you apart. Act fast! Don’t make the same horrible and deadly mistake you made with the Nursing Homes!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

But still it's farcical that after last night's chaos, this is what triggers a stock selloff.