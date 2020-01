Just when you thought it was safe to buy the most expensive, most complacent stock market rally in the world... Iran begins retaliation against America's killing of Soleimani...

Dow futures are down over 400 points

Gold has soared above $1600...

And WTI has erupted above $65...

Treasury yields are plunging...

Bitcoin is bid...

And VIX futures are exploding higher...

Time to get on the phone!