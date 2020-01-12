Toronto In Panic Following Erroneous Nuclear Meltdown Alert

Sun, 01/12/2020 - 20:35

Around 7:25 am Sunday, the Canadian province of Ontario sent out a mass alert notifying residents of an "incident" at Pickering nuclear power station near Toronto, reported CP24 Toronto

"Emergency staff are responding to the situation," the alert read, which was sent to cells phones across the province. 

It went on to say, "There has been NO abnormal release of radioactivity from the station…People near the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station DO NOT need to take any protective actions at this time."

About an hour later, a retraction alert was tweeted by Ontario Power Generation (OPG), followed up by a 9 am mass text telling residents that the incident at Pickering was a false alarm. 

"There is no danger to the public, there was no radiological event and what I can tell you is that we are working with the province to investigate what happened," OPG spokesperson O'Neal Kelly told CP24.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, who oversees and runs the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre, said the false alarm was a routine internal training exercise that was accidentally released to the public.

"There was no incident at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station that should have triggered the public notification. Nor was there ever any danger to the public or environment," Jones said.

Pickering Mayor Dave Ryan tweeted Sunday that he was "very surprised" when he received the alert, but quickly discovered it was sent by error. 

"I'm very angry and very concerned that this has occurred," Ryan told Global News.

"We've demanded a full investigation and I've had confirmation from our local MPP that an investigation will be undertaken. We'll understand what has happened, why, how and what's going to be done to ensure it doesn't happen again."

And the last time a major municipality made a communications error and alerted citizens of Armageddon was several years ago in Hawaii when officials said the island was under ballistic missile attack. 

