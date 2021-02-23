Massive Explosion Rocks Cameron, Texas After Train Collides With 18-Wheeler
Bloomberg reports a train carrying coal collided with an 18-wheeler in Cameron, Texas, Tuesday morning.
Local television station KVUE said the incident occurred around 7 a.m. local time.
The Milam County Sheriff's Office said there was no timing when the fire would be under control.
Milam County Precinct 2 Commissioner Donald Shuffield said homes in the surrounding area were evacuated. So far, no injuries have been reported.
A massive fireball erupts after the train smashed into an 18-wheeler.
More scenes from the incident area.
Video of the fire has emerged.
EXPLOSION VIDEO: Ryan Kyburz captured the moments when a fire cloud erupted from the already heavily smoking train and 18-wheeler in Cameron. What we know so far >> https://t.co/dROScKIrrE— KCENNews (@6NewsCTX) February 23, 2021
**WARNING: Video contains graphic language.** pic.twitter.com/gKV20WLz25
Watch Live: Train collides with 18-wheeler in Milam County, Texas
*This story is developing...