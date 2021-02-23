print-icon

Massive Explosion Rocks Cameron, Texas After Train Collides With 18-Wheeler

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021 - 10:38

Bloomberg reports a train carrying coal collided with an 18-wheeler in Cameron, Texas, Tuesday morning. 

Local television station KVUE said the incident occurred around 7 a.m. local time. 

The Milam County Sheriff's Office said there was no timing when the fire would be under control. 

Milam County Precinct 2 Commissioner Donald Shuffield said homes in the surrounding area were evacuated. So far, no injuries have been reported. 

A massive fireball erupts after the train smashed into an 18-wheeler. 

More scenes from the incident area. 

Video of the fire has emerged. 

Watch Live: Train collides with 18-wheeler in Milam County, Texas

*This story is developing... 

