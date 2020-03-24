Meet The 'Covidiot': "A Dense Creature That Ignores Simple Instructions, Endangers Others"

"Are you seriously going to visit grandma? Dude, don't be such a covidiot." ​​​​​​​ That covidiot is hugging everyone she sees," – Urban Dictionary.

On Saturday, a new term caught the internet by storm, that is, 'Covidiot' – and first defined on Urban Dictionary, with the top definition:

"Someone who ignores the warnings regarding public health or safety. A person who hoards goods, denying them from their neighbors."

The second most popular definition for Covidiot on the crowdsourced online dictionary is: "A stupid person who stubbornly ignores 'social distancing' protocol, thus helping to further spread Covid-19."

One of the oddest definitions on the site was ranked number 11, which states: "A dense creature who ignores simple instructions and put life of others in danger."

Anyone who has taken English class, and or even maybe a few years of Latin, can easily see the breakdown of Covidiot: COVID-19, minus -19, and, well, the word idiot.

On March 21, Covidiot became an internet sensation, and Google search trends for the word spiked throughout the weekend. Other search-related queries that trended on Google were: "Covidiot means," "Covidiot meaning," Covidiot definition," "Covidiot Oxford dictionary," and "Covidiot meme."

For your enjoyment, here are some Covidiots:

“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying”: Spring breakers are still flocking to Miami, despite coronavirus warnings. https://t.co/KoYKI8zNDH pic.twitter.com/rfPfea1LrC — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 18, 2020

This was taken 6:37am today the day after Boris Johnson put the UK on lockdown. Did these #COVIDIDIOTS not listen? pic.twitter.com/Ey5NAyj5FI — JR (@jamster83) March 24, 2020

With everything going on in the world and these inconsiderate idiots still can’t stay home

This was Wigan Pier at 8am Monday morning #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/pDRie7klET — Shandeye (@Shandeye) March 23, 2020

Video from #Miami Ocean Drive, yesterday.

Idiots are all around the world, that's the real virus!!#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/WrAY5BgkvX — periucs 🇮🇹 (@periucs) March 24, 2020