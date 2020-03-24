Meet The 'Covidiot': "A Dense Creature That Ignores Simple Instructions, Endangers Others"

"Are you seriously going to visit grandma? Dude, don't be such a covidiot."
That covidiot is hugging everyone she sees," – Urban Dictionary.
On Saturday, a new term caught the internet by storm, that is, 'Covidiot' – and first defined on Urban Dictionary, with the top definition:
"Someone who ignores the warnings regarding public health or safety. A person who hoards goods, denying them from their neighbors."
The second most popular definition for Covidiot on the crowdsourced online dictionary is: "A stupid person who stubbornly ignores 'social distancing' protocol, thus helping to further spread Covid-19."
One of the oddest definitions on the site was ranked number 11, which states: "A dense creature who ignores simple instructions and put life of others in danger."
Anyone who has taken English class, and or even maybe a few years of Latin, can easily see the breakdown of Covidiot: COVID-19, minus -19, and, well, the word idiot.
On March 21, Covidiot became an internet sensation, and Google search trends for the word spiked throughout the weekend. Other search-related queries that trended on Google were: "Covidiot means," "Covidiot meaning," Covidiot definition," "Covidiot Oxford dictionary," and "Covidiot meme."
For your enjoyment, here are some Covidiots:
“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying”: Spring breakers are still flocking to Miami, despite coronavirus warnings. https://t.co/KoYKI8zNDH pic.twitter.com/rfPfea1LrC— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 18, 2020
This was taken 6:37am today the day after Boris Johnson put the UK on lockdown. Did these #COVIDIDIOTS not listen? pic.twitter.com/Ey5NAyj5FI— JR (@jamster83) March 24, 2020
The government and @TfL risking everyone’s lives with trains like this!!! How is this allowing for #socialdistancing?? #COVID19 #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/MxcojGF22z— CharTweets💃🏽 (@chartw33ts) March 23, 2020
Apparently they’re immune to the virus & the rules! #COVIDIDIOTS #COVID19 @PhillyMayor pic.twitter.com/lJieN283Wa— Chris 🗽⚖️🇺🇸🏳️🌈 (@Kenai61) March 23, 2020
With everything going on in the world and these inconsiderate idiots still can’t stay home— Shandeye (@Shandeye) March 23, 2020
This was Wigan Pier at 8am Monday morning #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/pDRie7klET
Video from #Miami Ocean Drive, yesterday.— periucs 🇮🇹 (@periucs) March 24, 2020
Idiots are all around the world, that's the real virus!!#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/WrAY5BgkvX
Social distancing Miami MAGA-style: At least 10 Trump flags flying from boats yesterday at the packed #WhatCorona Haulover Sandbar gathering #BecauseMiami (video: @DavidVergel97) https://t.co/A5ZW8kDoaW pic.twitter.com/HHS4LlymUQ— Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) March 22, 2020