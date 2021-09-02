Mets GM Zack Scott Arrested For DUI After Leaving Fundraiser At Owner Steve Cohen's House

Update (1340ET): The Mets have placed Zack Scott on administrative leave.

New York Mets General Manager Zack Scott is not going to be joining the team for its upcoming road trip after he was arrested for DUI Tuesday in White Plains, multiple sources including ESPN reported. He was reportedly on his way home from owner Steve Cohen's house.

Scott was arrested at about 4:45am in the morning on Tuesday, asleep at the wheel of his SUV at a traffic light, the report says. The police determined he was intoxicated and he then refused a breathalyzer test. He took a field sobriety test and failed, according to the NY Post.

He was booked and released that morning. The Mets released a statement, saying: "We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott. We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps."

To add insult to injury, the Post reports Scott was also "cited for stopping on a highway, disobeying a traffic control device and failing to notify the Department of Motor Vehicles of a change in address".

Scott was reportedly at a fundraiser for the team's Amazin' Mets foundation at owner Steve Cohen's house on Monday night. He reportedly left the event around 9PM.

He had been promoted to acting GM in January after the Mets previous GM was fired after an expose revealed he sent sexually explicit text messages to a female reporter.

Scott had previously worked for the Boston Red Sox for 17 seasons. He is due in court Thursday morning.