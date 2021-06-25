Miami-Dade Mayor Says 4 Dead, 159 Unaccounted For After Tragic Condo Collapse

More than 24 hours after the collapse of a Surfside, Florida condo building, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters Friday morning that the death toll has risen to four.

The mayor said at least 35 people were rescued, and 159 remain unaccounted for, adding that 120 people have been accounted for.

#Breaking - new numbers just released in the #Surfside tragedy:



- 4 people confirmed dead

- 159 people are missing

- 120 people accounted for pic.twitter.com/9wcko1PB9C — Kris Anderson (@KrisAndersonTV) June 25, 2021

Rescue efforts continued overnight at the Champlain Towers South Condo as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency.

The condo building had 130 units, approximately 80 of which were occupied. The building, which was constructed in 1981, was in the process of being recertified, with several repairs being done. Every forty years, a recertification process for condo buildings in the area is performed to see if it satisfies structural standards. About a third of the building was completely pancaked.

*This story continues to develop.