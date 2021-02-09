The Micro-Cap Biotech Meltup Continues

Since we hinted that micro-cap biotech stocks could be the next target of the Reddit Raiders, they have soared dramatically.

Source: Bloomberg

And this morning things have gone just a little bit more turbo as small cap stocks, especially biotechs, are once again rallying before the bell.

Specifically, shares of Aware, Zosano Pharma, and Oragenics are all soaring in the pre-market:

Source: Bloomberg

Additionally, popular short-thesis 'penny stocks' continue to soar too...

Source: Bloomberg

Notably, all three of this morning's best performers appear on a list of stocks from the WallStreetBets 'banned list' (that are particularly exposed to pump and dumps).